Comparing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRXQ)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -0.39% 8.73% 4.72% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Valeritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.53 $5.45 million $1.46 31.16 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60 Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $44.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Valeritas has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,900.00%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Valeritas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

