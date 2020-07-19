Comparing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Liquidia Technologies (NYSE:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liquidia Technologies and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 2 8 0 2.80

Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 435.63%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 24.50 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -2.69 Globus Medical $785.37 million 6.02 $155.21 million $1.68 28.86

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia Technologies. Liquidia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies N/A -179.43% -81.50% Globus Medical 18.66% 12.21% 11.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Liquidia Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

