Comparing Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ENGIE BRASIL EN/S alerts:

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.79 $585.34 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.82 $504.25 million $1.60 7.35

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 32.19% 8.47% Companhia Paranaense de Energia 12.14% 10.14% 4.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.