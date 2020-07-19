CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -295.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

