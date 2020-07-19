Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of JCS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,927,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

