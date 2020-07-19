Commscope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 26,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,094 call options.

COMM opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

