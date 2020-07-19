Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.55. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.