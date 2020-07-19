Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

