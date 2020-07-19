Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $135.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the lowest is $135.07 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $212.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $637.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.80 million to $668.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $716.87 million, with estimates ranging from $673.54 million to $760.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 187,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 386,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $810.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.