COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ABN Amro downgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get COLRUYT SA/ADR alerts:

CUYTY stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.21.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.