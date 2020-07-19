ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $5,554.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000610 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,190,115,578 coins and its circulating supply is 12,149,073,751 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

