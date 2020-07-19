Colliers Secur. Begins Coverage on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of FSS opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5,443.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 787,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

