Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

