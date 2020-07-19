Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $90.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

