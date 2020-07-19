Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

