CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLI. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 200 ($2.46) on Thursday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $814.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.50.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 10,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,135.61).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

