Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clinigen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
