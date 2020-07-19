Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clinigen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CLIGF stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.