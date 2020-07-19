Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

CLNE stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

