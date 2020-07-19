City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.