Citizens Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,567 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.