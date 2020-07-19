Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($21.66) target price (down from GBX 1,790 ($22.03)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 1,910 ($23.50) to GBX 2,080 ($25.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Relx to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,940.42 ($23.88).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,811 ($22.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,864.73. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

