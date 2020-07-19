Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

NYSE C opened at $50.22 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 96,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

