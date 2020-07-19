Citadel Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $12,997.96 and $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

