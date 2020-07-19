Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $64,944,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

