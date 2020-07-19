Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

