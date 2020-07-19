Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cineplex from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

CPXGF stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

