Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,100 shares of company stock worth $5,733,035 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

