CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGYF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

