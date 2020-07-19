CIBC Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$20.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.66.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$139,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,606,337 shares in the company, valued at C$120,288,190.35. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.