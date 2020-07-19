CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.73.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of $331.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.78 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.132 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

