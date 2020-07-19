CIBC Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$0.85

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.97.

BTE stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

