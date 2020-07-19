CIBC Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$1.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.63.

POU stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.15. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

