Choice Properties REIT (CHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Choice Properties REIT to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$324.91 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

