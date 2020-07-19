ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
IMOS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 14.41%.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
