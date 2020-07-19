Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

