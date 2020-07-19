Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to post sales of $136.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.98 million and the lowest is $135.70 million. Chegg reported sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $554.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.59 million to $581.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $681.72 million, with estimates ranging from $644.30 million to $757.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In other news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

