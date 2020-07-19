Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.69

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $282.69 and traded as low as $253.60. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 5,790 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CAY. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 307 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, insider Paul Abberley sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total value of £7,332 ($9,022.89). Insiders purchased 168 shares of company stock valued at $45,191 over the last 90 days.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.