Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

