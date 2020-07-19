Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

