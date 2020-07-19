Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 218.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $223,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at $21,888,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $67,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $472,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

