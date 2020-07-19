Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

CIA opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.372963 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

