CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $34.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CF. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.83.

CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after buying an additional 409,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

