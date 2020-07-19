Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 184.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.