Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. Cellular Biomedicine Group posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18.

CBMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBMG stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

