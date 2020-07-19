CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lifted to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPCAY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CLSA lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.