CashBet Coin (CBC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $7.50. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.17 or 0.05019574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032157 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.