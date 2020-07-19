Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.41 million, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,355 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,162.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,031.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 904,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.