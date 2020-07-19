Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CSL opened at $124.90 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

