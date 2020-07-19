Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.43 ($107.22).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €88.40 ($99.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €90.39 and a 200 day moving average of €97.29. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €67.70 ($76.07) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($137.19). The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 47.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

