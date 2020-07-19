Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.20). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 128.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

